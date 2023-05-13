Two Men Stabbed in Assault on High Street, Police Appeal for Information

Saturday, May 13, 2023
Essex Police were called to the High Street outside MooMoo clubrooms in the early hours of the morning (13 May) following reports of a violent assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered two men who had sustained stab wounds. Both victims were promptly transported to the hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. Fortunately, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

In connection with this incident, an 18-year-old man from Wickford has been arrested and is currently in police custody. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault is ongoing, with specialist officers dedicated to making progress. Initial findings indicate that this was a targeted attack, and there is no immediate threat to the wider local community. As a precautionary measure, residents can expect an increased police presence in the area throughout the day.

Essex Police are appealing to the public for any information, CCTV footage, dash cam recordings, or other relevant evidence that could aid in their investigation. Individuals can submit a report through the Essex Police website or utilize the online Live Chat service, available from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10 am and 9 pm. Further details regarding reporting services can be found at www.essex.police.uk/digital101.

For direct contact with the police, individuals can dial 101. In the case of an emergency, it is crucial to call 999 for immediate assistance.

Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can reach out to the independent charity CrimestoppersUK by visiting their website or calling 0800 555 111. When communicating with authorities, please reference incident number 214 of 13 May to ensure that the information reaches the appropriate personnel as quickly as possible.

