Following a Met investigation, Ben Zeto, 30, of Main Road, Biggin Hill, and Adam Lyons, 35, of Riverpark Way, Northfield, Birmingham, were both found guilty of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command were on proactive patrol in Bromley in July 2022 when they came across what they thought was a drug deal on Sunningvale Avenue in Biggin Hill.

They saw two cars parked together and Zeto communicating with the driver of a blue Audi (Lyons). Zeto held a large black back.

Zeto then got back into a grey Audi and drove away; officers followed the car and pulled it over shortly after.

Two Men Were Found Guilty In Court After Met Officers Discovered 10 Kilos Of Cocaine Worth Around £1 Million On The Street

Zeto was in the passenger seat, and the black bag was in the foot well, containing ten large blocks of cocaine with an apple logo printed on the packaging. Zeto was arrested for Class A drug possession with intent to supply.

Meanwhile, officers began tracking down the other vehicle, a blue Audi, and discovered it at Cobham Services in Surrey. Lyons, the driver, was also arrested for Class A drug possession with intent to supply.

Lyons had driven from Birmingham to Biggin Hill to hand over the drugs, according to the court.

An investigation into Lyons’ phone revealed that he was using Wickr, an encrypted app, to communicate with an unknown individual who was giving instructions about several drop offs. Lyons was doing it to pay off a debt, according to the messages.

On Friday, 3 February, a jury at Croydon Crown Court found both men guilty.

They will be sentenced on an unspecified date.

The investigation was led by Detective Sergeant Andy Snazell. “We were shocked to discover such a large amount of drugs that day, but it just goes to show how important proactive policing is, and we have prevented a huge amount of cocaine from making its way onto London’s streets,” he said. Those drugs would have wreaked havoc on the local community.

“There is no doubt that the pair met that day to transfer the drugs, and they will now pay the price for their involvement in such a serious crime.”