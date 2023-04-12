Two men were jailed for a combined 36 years for drugs offences

Two men have been jailed for a combined 36 years following an extensive investigation as part of Operation Venetic, which aims to target criminals who used a mobile encryption device to try and evade detection.

Graham Minards, 37, of Hilary Avenue, Roby (pictured above, left), was jailed for 21 years at Liverpool Crown Court today (Wednesday 12 April) after pleading guilty to conspiracy to import heroin and cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine, ketamine, amphetamine and cannabis.

Michael Aboo, 39, of Musker Drive, Netherton (pictured above, right), was jailed for 15 years after admitting conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis and laundering criminal property.

A third man, Peter Bradshaw, 42, of Pensarn Road, Old Swan, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, amphetamine and cannabis, will be sentenced at a later date.

Minards, who used the Encrochat handle ‘Calmtea’, imported cocaine and heroin, and along with Bradshaw, who used the handle ‘Stockygiant’, distributed cocaine, heroin and cannabis on an industrial scale and moved vast quantities of drugs across the UK, including during the Covid pandemic.

(An image showing a large bundle of cash was sent by the men through Encrochat)



Between 27 March 2020 and 12 June 2020, Minards and Bradshaw conspired to supply over 1,000 kilos of Class A drugs.

The pair discussed buying fleets of commercial vehicles through fake companies in order to transport the drugs and help cover up their criminal activity.

Aboo, who used the Encrochat handle ‘Wittyhound’, would be responsible for driving to locations across the UK to deliver huge quantities of drugs and cash.

They were arrested following an extensive investigation through Operation Venetic.



Numerous images were shared via Encrochat messages between Minards and Bradshaw showing large quantities of drugs and cash.

It has been estimated that each kilo of cocaine had a wholesale value of between £35,000 to £39,500 and each kilo of heroin was worth between £15,750 to £18,000.



On 19th April 2020, Minards sent a message to Bradshaw to say ‘Lad we hit a bar by xmas’ – a bar meaning £1million.

Minards had lived a lavish lifestyle and following his arrest, around £50,000 worth of items were seized from an address, including designer clothing.



(Some of the items seized from an address linked to Minards)



Detective Sergeant James Boardman said: “Minards, Bradshaw and Aboo clearly never suspected that police would uncover their messages and plans to sell and supply their vast quantities of drugs in our communities and also across the UK.



“They used the pandemic to enjoy a lavish lifestyle at the expense of vulnerable people across the country.



“The lengthy jail terms for Minards and Aboo proves that crime does not pay, and we are committed in stopping those who try to profit from the sale of illegal drugs.



“Despite the increasing number of people sentenced for these crimes across Merseyside our work still continues along with law enforcement agencies across the world, to pursue anyone who tries to forge a lifestyle that destroys lives and families.”