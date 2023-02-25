Two men were on their way to Amsterdam for a weekend excursion when they were killed in a car accident on the M25. Jamie Baines, 31, and Adeel Qureshi, 28, have been named locally

The two were passengers in a car that is believed to have collided with a lamppost on the central reserve. At before 3 a.m. on Thursday, emergency workers rushed to the area near junction eight in Reigate after receiving reports of the incident (February 23).

A third passenger, believed to be in his twenties, is still in critical condition in the hospital, while the driver, 31, has been discharged and gone home.

Two Killed In M25 Horror Crash Near Reigate

“They were heading to Dover to get the ferry over to Amsterdam,” a buddy who did not want to be identified stated. Last night [Friday], friends went out to the crash scene and left flowers and memorials.”

“He was a cheerful, outgoing person who really loved his bikes,” he added of Jamie. Always out on the bikes. He used to go to the railroad tracks. That was more of a pastime for him, but he did it all the time.”

The group had left Bristol in the early hours, with one friend having to cancel at the last minute because he couldn’t find anyone to look after his dog. “If he could have gotten someone to look after the dog, he would have been on that trip so he’s counting his blessings,” the friend said of the individual who didn’t go on the trip.

Adeel’s brother posted a death notice on Facebook with the words “RIP MY LITTLE BRO,” while another tribute added, “RIP MY LITTLE SOLDIER.”

Surrey Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to the horrific accident. “A 31-year-old male and a 28-year-old man have regrettably died at the scene,” a statement said at the time. Two more individuals were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

“Surrey Police are seeking witnesses to a tragic road traffic collision on the M25 near Bletchingley at 3 a.m. today” (February 23). The crash, which involved only one vehicle, occurred near the M23 interchange.”