Earlier this evening, police, ambulance crews, and the RNLI were called to Brighton seafront, and a helicopter was seen circling over the coast.

According to an eyewitness, a section of the beach was closed off while emergency personnel responded to the incident.

At around 7 p.m. this evening, emergency vehicles were seen parked at the entrance to the Palace Pier along the road near the seafront.

Earlier this evening, emergency vehicles were seen on the street near the Palace Pier.

“Two men have been taken to hospital after reportedly jumping into the sea from Brighton Palace Pier,” said a spokesman for Sussex Police.

“Police were called to the scene around 6.55 p.m. on Sunday, August 28.”

“Officers assisted emergency service partners on the scene, and the men were left in the care of the ambulance service before being transported to the hospital.”

The RNLI and the South East Coast Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.