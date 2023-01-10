Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Two Men Were Sentenced After Narrowly Avoiding A Head-on Collision While Overtaking On The A303
Chubby Isaac, 51, of Kirby Road, Dartford, was found guilty of dangerous driving following a traffic collision on Sunday September 25 2022 between Longbarrow roundabout and Winterbourne Stoke.

He hit the front of the lorry he was overtaking and exited the road to avoid colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

On Friday (06/01), Isaac was disqualified from driving for 18 months, given a community order to complete 135 hours of unpaid work, and fined nearly £200 in costs at Salisbury Magistrates Court.

Bronzell Obey, 42, of Firs Lane, Potter Bar, was driving another van that overtook on a solid white line.

Obey was found guilty of careless driving and given 4 points on his licence along with a fine.

PC “The actions taken by these two drivers were selfish and thoughtless,” said Tom Webster of the Amesbury Response Team.

“They endanger themselves, the occupants of the other vehicles, and the general public. It’s a miracle that nothing more serious happened.”

