Umar Pervez, 23, of Midhurst Avenue, Croydon, and Kyal Truong-Clarke, 25, of High Street, Beckenham, were both sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday, August 8 at Kingston Crown Court.

On Tuesday, May 10, both men were found guilty of conspiracy to transfer a firearm, conspiracy to possess a prohibited firearm, and conspiracy to possess ammunition in the same court.

Truong-Clarke was also found guilty of possessing cannabis with the intent to supply it.

Officers acting on intelligence were conducting an operation in south London on August 6, 2021, when they noticed Pervez carrying a holdall on Mitcham Common. He was later stopped, but the bag was no longer in his possession.

The area was searched with the assistance of officers from the Met Taskforce and the National Police Air Service. Police Dog Chase sniffed out the holdall and discovered an assault rifle, magazine, and ammunition inside.

The firearm was recovered and secured, and Pervez was arrested and detained.

Further investigation revealed that he had been in contact with Truong-Clarke in the days preceding the discovery of the firearm, and that Truong-Clarke had inquired about how much he could sell the firearm for.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Masterson of the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command stated: “I have no doubt that this weapon would have been used to kill or seriously injure someone on London’s streets, and I am relieved that we have eliminated that risk.

“The Met’s top priority is combating violent crime, and we remain committed to doing everything possible to keep the public safe. We have made significant progress in this area, with a 28% decrease in lethal barrel discharges since this time last year.

“The outcome of this investigation bears witness to the detectives’ tireless efforts in bringing these two men to justice. We will go to any length to disrupt organised crime networks and the supply of firearms and ammunition in London.”