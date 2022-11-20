Two men were stabbed in Ilford, East London, and one of them was arrested after he was released from the hospital

On Saturday, November 19, police were called to Loxford Lane in East London shortly after 4 p.m. due to reports of men armed with knives.

Police rushed to the scene but were unable to locate any victims or suspects. Later that day, two men, aged 21 and 29, were stabbed and taken to a hospital in North London.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of causing great bodily harm, and a crime scene remains in the area this morning, November 20.

This morning, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told MyLondon: “On Saturday, November 19, police were called to Loxford Lane in Ilford shortly after 16.00hrs to reports of men with knives.

“Officers were present. There was no victim or suspect found. A short time later, a 21-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were stabbed and taken to a hospital in north London.

“The 21-year-old was later released from the hospital. He was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of causing GBH. The 29-year-old man was also detained on suspicion of causing GBH. In Loxford Lane, a crime scene has been set up. Inquiries are still ongoing.”