Two men were tackled to the floor and a haul of stolen goods recovered after undercover cops spent the week targeting shoplifters

In a bid to crack down on thieves causing misery at Victoria Retail Park, in Netherfield, officers from Gedling’s Operation Reacher team took to the area and surrounding streets as part of an ongoing operation to stop shoplifters in their tracks.

After speaking with retailers and shop owners about continued issues they were having, an operation was formed targeting those stealing from the businesses.

Intelligence and previous incidents attended showed thieves were targeting larger stores in the park stealing clothing, food, toiletries, and perfumes.

As part of the five-day operation in December, the Reacher cops were in stores and keeping a watchful eye in marked vehicles for anyone acting suspicious in the area or known shoplifters.

The operation also enabled the team to speak with managers and supervisors – building up relationships and letting them know they were on hand and taking any reports extremely seriously.

Throughout the week officers assisted security officers with problem customers causing issues and quickly responded to reports two individuals banned from one of the stores were refusing to leave. Thanks to their quick work each matter was resolved peacefully.

The team also recovered a haul of suspected stolen goods from a van parked outside a Netherfield address.

The haul included meat, alcohol, and toiletries all thought to be stolen from the retail park.

A man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Officers were also first on scene after a security guard was punched in the stomach after a shoplifter attempted to steal items from a food and home store.

Sergeant James Carrington, who leads Gedling’s Operation Reacher team, said: “We’ve been seeing a spike in shop thefts in the retail park and working with businesses and our partners have put together an operation specifically targeting those who are causing misery for businesses.

“In the run-up to Christmas and the January sales, we are seeing an increase in reports and want to tackle it head-on and really clamp down on shoplifters stealing from stores.

“We are in regular contact with our partners and the businesses in the area and throughout Gedling and are working together to offer them advice, gain intelligence and put a stop to those breaking the law.

“This not a one-off operation, my team and officers from the Gedling neighbourhood policing team are regularly out on patrol targeting people who are preying on stores and retail parks with the view of catching people in the act and putting a stop to their efforts.

“To anyone who is shoplifting in the area you may think we don’t know what you’re up to but I want to personally let you know – we are here, in plain clothes and in uniform, and even though you may not see us we are keeping an eye out and are ready to put a stop to your crimes and arrest you and put you before the courts.”