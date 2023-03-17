Two men were today sentenced following a speedboat collision which led to the death of a teenage girl

​

Michael Lawrence, 55, of Hartsgrove Avenue, Blackfield, and Michael Howley, 52, of Deer Park Close, New Milton, both appeared at Winchester Crown Court today having been convicted of offences by a jury last month.

​

Lawrence was convicted of failing to maintain a proper lookout and a safe speed during the crash that killed 15-year-old Emily Lewis on Southampton Water in August 2020.

​

He was found not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter.

​

Howley, who owned the company operating the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) involved in the incident, was convicted of failing to secure that a ship is operated in a safe manner.

​

The incident happened on August 22, 2020, when Emily and her family were among a group of passengers on board the RIB when it collided with a buoy.

​

Tragically, Emily suffered serious injuries and died after being taken to hospital.

​

Judge Mr Justice Christopher Butcher sentenced both men to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered they each complete 125 hours unpaid work.

He told them:

“Your prosecution arose from a terrible and tragic event. Emily was a fun, caring young girl, who would have grown up to be an amazing adult.

“Her death has left a void in her family’s lives.

“It was an incident with profound and lasting consequences, quite apart from the devastating fact of Emily’s death.”

​

In a statement, Emily’s family said: “After two-and-a-half long years, we have managed to get some of the justice that Emily so deserved, and that the responsibility for her death as well as the life-changing injuries to the other passengers on board that day has finally been proven.

​

“Every one of us on the boat, including Mr Lawrence, were seriously affected both physically and mentally by the mistakes he made on that day.

​

“We do appreciate that Mr Lawrence did not set out that day for events to happen in this tragic way. However, the way in which he dealt with the unfolding situation fell far below our expectations of the very qualified mariner he was known to be.

​

“Due to the haphazard implementation of the guidance by Mr Howley, which if it had been followed more rigorously would have likely resulted in there being no crash, and Mr Lawrence’s over confidence in his abilities, all of us on the rib that day have found ourselves in this incredibly dire situation of serious injuries and, most obviously, the death of Emily.

​

“As you may imagine, not a day goes by without us missing Emily. The loss of someone so young, vital, and full of life is truly a burden to bear. We now hope that we may be able to start to rebuild our lives and be able to grieve for the loss of our wonderful daughter, Emily.”

​

And speaking after the sentencing, DCI Danielle Daltrey said:

“Our thoughts are with Emily’s family and friends, and all those who were passengers on the RIB that day.

​

“Each and every one of them has shown great courage throughout what has been an extremely harrowing period of their lives.

​

“While no sentence will ever change what has happened to Emily, I hope her family are now able to find some closure.

​

“This is a tragic case which has highlighted how vitally important it is for those who own and operate vessels take full notice of maritime guidance and legislation, and how key it is for even the most experienced of skippers to remain vigilant and ensure they have the safety of those on board at the forefront of their mind at all times.”