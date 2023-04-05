Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Two men who forced their way into a couple’s home, threatening to harm them both with a hot iron and power tools, demanding money have been sentenced to a combined total of 25 years in prison

Scott Thomas, 31, of no fixed abode, Hull, and Colin Mellors, 41, of Belmont Street, Hull, were sentenced at Hull Crown Court following a week long trial in which a jury returned a guilty verdict for both men’s involvement in the crime.

On 16 August last year, a report was received from a man that he and his partner had been attacked in their home.

Having returned home at around 10.30pm, the man was met by two intruders, Thomas and Mellors, and found his partner who had been had been punched in the face and was bound with tie wraps and gagged.

Thomas then proceeded to hold a knife to the man’s throat whilst Mellors demanded money and searched their home, before both men fled the scene with only £40 in cash.

Following extensive police enquiries, Thomas was identified and arrested on Friday 26 August whilst Mellors was arrested on Monday 12 December, which led to both being charged and remanded into custody.

Detective Constable Downs leading the investigation into the attack said: “This was a shocking and violent attack on a couple in their own home and I’d like to commend them for their bravery throughout the entirety of this investigation.

“Both Thomas and Belmont showed no remorse for their vicious robbery, pleading not guilty to their crimes and forcing the couple to relive the harrowing ordeal of what happened to them through the trial.

“I hope the result at court and knowing the pair are now behind bars for a considerable length of time allows them to feel that a sense of justice has been achieved.

“This level of violence and criminality will not be tolerated and we will do everything we can to seek justice for victims to ensure our residents feel safe and criminals are punished, and I hope this outcome provides reassurance to our communities.”

