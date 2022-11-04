Two men who hijacked a couple’s car as they were on their way home after Christmas shopping last year have been sentenced to 12 years each in prison

Joshua Pougher, aged 31, of Hessle Road, Hull, and Daniel Nicklin, aged 31, of County Road North, Hull, both pleaded guilty to robbery and two counts of kidnap. Pougher also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

The duo travelled from Hull to Francis Street, Scunthorpe, on Wednesday 22 December 2021, entered a bank at 4:00pm and then threatened staff with a machete whilst demanding money.

Whilst a member of staff alerted emergency services, the two men continued to threaten other staff, emptying tills of cash they could access.

As Pougher and Nicklin fled the scene, they then gained entry to the car of a couple who had stopped at some traffic lights having been Christmas shopping.

The men threatened the couple, forcing them to drive through traffic, across the Humber Bridge and back to Hull.

As they arrived in Hull, the man was bitten as the pair fled from the car with the money.

They were arrested by armed response officers at 7:00pm that evening and taken into custody, where they were later charged with the offences.

Both appeared for sentencing at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Friday 29 October, where her Honour Judge McKone commented: “Both men are dangerous offenders who have still given no thought to the impact of their offending on their victims.”

Detective Constable Ian Mould leading the investigation said: “I would like to praise the courage of the victims in assisting with our enquiries and the investigation.

“Nobody should ever be made to feel unsafe, whether that be at work, home or when going about their daily lives, of which these two men gave no care or consideration about, being motivated by their own greed and selfishness.

“This was a reckless attack and I hope that the outcome of the court case provides members of the community with the reassurance that we are there, in your communities, to support and take swift and positive action against those responsible for serious offences and bring them to justice with help from detectives in the Major Crime Team.”

