Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two men who made 10 drugs runs from Cardigan to Newport in two months have been jailed for a total of eight-and-a-half years

Two men who made 10 drugs runs from Cardigan to Newport in two months have been jailed for a total of eight-and-a-half years

by uknip247

Daniel Liam Meyler, aged 42, and Patrick Byrne, aged 49, both of Maes y Deri in Cardigan were found to have hidden heroin worth over £5,000 inside their bodies when they were stopped by police in October 2021.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers suspected the pair were driving to Newport and back to Ceredigion to collect heroin, with intelligence showing Meyler’s car had done the same journey 10 times between August 10 and October 16.

The men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. They later produced 11 packages of heroin which they had ‘plugged’ in their bodies. The total street value of the drugs they had hidden was £5,100.

Both men alleged the heroin was for themselves, however a drugs expert quickly dismissed the quantity as being consistent with personal use, and they were charged with possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Meyler denied the charge but was found guilty by a jury following a three-day trial. He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Byrne admitted the offence and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Officer in case PC Sam Garside said: “These two men are both aware of the devastating impact heroin can have, and yet they insisted on being responsible for supplying the drug to the south Ceredigion area.

“Not only did they try to hide the drugs, but they also denied their plan to sell it on once they returned to Cardigan.

“Thanks to the relentless work of our officers, this source of heroin has now been stopped, and we hope this sends a message to other drug dealers that we’re tracking their movements and we’ll stop them too.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Barry Humphries, a comedian best known for originating the character Dame Edna Everage, passed away at the age of 89 from complications following surgery

A criminal who absconded from an open prison was found and arrested after stealing items from students during a burglary

Life-changing crash closes A22 in Sussex for collision investigation work

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Tyler McDermott in Tottenham have charged a further three men with his murder

A cargo agent who used his business near Heathrow Airport to help import huge amounts of class A drugs into the UK has been...

Two sentenced and over £125K in criminal cash seized by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit as the crackdown on organised crime continues

Jailed for illegally smuggling migrants across the Channel to Britain on dinghies in 2021

A man who attacked another man, leaving him with a bleed on the brain, has been jailed for more than five years

Five men, who were part of a group convicted for producing millions of pounds of cannabis across Leicestershire over two years, have been jailed

A violent thug has been sentenced after an assault left a police officer needing metal rods in his leg

A deceptive fraudster has been jailed after scamming over £1m from North East victims

Eight people have been sentenced for their involvement in Ipswich gang-related violence and drug dealing

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.