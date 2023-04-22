Two men who made 10 drugs runs from Cardigan to Newport in two months have been jailed for a total of eight-and-a-half years

Daniel Liam Meyler, aged 42, and Patrick Byrne, aged 49, both of Maes y Deri in Cardigan were found to have hidden heroin worth over £5,000 inside their bodies when they were stopped by police in October 2021.

Dyfed-Powys Police officers suspected the pair were driving to Newport and back to Ceredigion to collect heroin, with intelligence showing Meyler’s car had done the same journey 10 times between August 10 and October 16.

The men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. They later produced 11 packages of heroin which they had ‘plugged’ in their bodies. The total street value of the drugs they had hidden was £5,100.

Both men alleged the heroin was for themselves, however a drugs expert quickly dismissed the quantity as being consistent with personal use, and they were charged with possessing heroin with intent to supply.

Meyler denied the charge but was found guilty by a jury following a three-day trial. He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Byrne admitted the offence and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Officer in case PC Sam Garside said: “These two men are both aware of the devastating impact heroin can have, and yet they insisted on being responsible for supplying the drug to the south Ceredigion area.

“Not only did they try to hide the drugs, but they also denied their plan to sell it on once they returned to Cardigan.

“Thanks to the relentless work of our officers, this source of heroin has now been stopped, and we hope this sends a message to other drug dealers that we’re tracking their movements and we’ll stop them too.”