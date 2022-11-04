Two men who robbed a vulnerable man at a homeless shelter have been jailed

Jack Dennis and Gervais Davis entered a fellow resident’s room and subjected him to a brutal attack, before stealing his Nike trainers, jeans, two mobile phones, bank card and food.

The incident took place at a hostel in London Road, in Nottingham, at around 1am on 28 November 2021.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the pair knocked on the victim’s door and asked him for a cigarette. When he asked them to wait outside, they ignored his request and entered the room. Dennis then put the victim in headlock and pulled him to his knees, before repeatedly punching him in the ribs.

Whilst the attack happened, Davis searched through his belongings and the pair then made off with the various items.

The court heard Dennis threatened to stab the victim “18 times” if he told anyone, adding that if he called the police he would arrange to have him raped.

Dennis and Davis were arrested and charged after CCTV footage showed them entering the room at the time of the incident.

They initially denied being responsible for the robbery and later changed their pleas to guilty.

Dennis, aged 21, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years and three months after appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (2 November). Davis, aged 20, of no fixed address, was handed four years’ custody.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Bethanie Foster, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Dennis and Davis preyed on a vulnerable victim for their own selfish gain.

“It was a despicable act and I would like to thank the victim for providing evidence so that both men could be taken off the streets.

“This type of violent and targeted crime, especially against vulnerable people, will not be tolerated and Nottinghamshire Police will do everything in its power to protect the public from people like Dennis and Davis.”