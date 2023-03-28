Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Two men who violently beat another man with a pickaxe handle in the street in broad daylight have been jailed for a combined total of over 18 years

At around 8.50am on Thursday 24 February 2022, Craig Whittle and Jake Ward were driving along Grange Lane in Rossington when they stopped their vehicle, got out and proceeded to assault their victim, a 40-year-old man, repeatedly hitting him with a pickaxe handle.

Police received calls that a man was being assaulted with weapons and when they arrived, the victim was in a critical condition.

Detective Constable Caroline Thomas from Doncaster CID said: “The victim in this case was taken to hospital with significant injuries as a result of the prolonged and vicious beating he suffered at the hands of Whittle and Ward.

“He remained in a critical condition in hospital for a number of weeks and even now, over a year later, continues to suffer the long-term effects of being so seriously injured.”

In the immediate aftermath of the assault, detectives scoured the local area for CCTV footage that captured the assault and those responsible. From this, 37-year-old Whittle and 23-year-old Ward were identified as the primary suspects.

Forensic testing on the pickaxe handle also tied Whittle to the crime.

DC Thomas continued: “Whittle and Ward have admitted their roles in this serious assault and now face lengthy custodial sentences. Their violence and brutality is simply unacceptable and has no place in our community.”

At Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (24 March), Whittle was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison. Ward was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison. In an earlier hearing,

Whittle, formerly of Makin Street, Mexborough, pleaded guilty to Section 18 assault and possession of an offensive weapon. Ward, formerly of Elizabeth Avenue, Kirk Sandall, pleaded guilty to Section 18 assault.

