Two Met Officers to Face Gross Misconduct Hearing in Connection with Kevin Clarke’s Death in Lewisham

Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the death of Kevin Clarke in Lewisham in 2018, two Metropolitan Police officers have been informed that they will face a gross misconduct hearing. The IOPC’s enquiries concluded that the officers should be subjected to misconduct proceedings due to alleged inaccuracies in evidence and failings in their duty of care towards Mr. Clarke on the day he died.

The Metropolitan Police have agreed with the IOPC’s recommendations and are making arrangements to hold the hearing at the earliest possible time. The officers, who were attached to the Central West and Southeast command units, will face allegations of breaching the standards of Professional Behaviour with regard to Duties and Responsibilities and Honesty and Integrity. In light of this development, both officers have been placed on restricted duties.

The IOPC, after its investigation, decided not to subject the officers to any criminal investigation. However, a third officer, attached to the Southeast Basic Command Unit, will face a gross incompetence hearing due to alleged failures in supervision on the day of Mr. Clarke’s death. Additionally, an officer currently attached to Met Operations will undergo a Reflective Practice Review Process.

The IOPC’s investigation also concluded that the remaining five officers involved have no case to answer. All nine officers were attached to the Southeast Basic Command Unit at the time of the incident.

In light of the development, the IOPC has communicated with Mr. Clarke’s family to update them on the proceedings. Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, local policing commander for south-east London, expressed his condolences to Mr. Clarke’s family and the wider community. He reiterated the Metropolitan Police’s acknowledgment of their failings and previous apology to Mr. Clarke’s family after the inquest.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lawry emphasised that the police would strive to conclude these matters promptly, acknowledging the significant impact they have on Mr. Clarke’s family and the community. He also highlighted the importance of subjecting police officers to thorough scrutiny for their actions, without pre-judging the outcome of the proceedings.

Moreover, he assured the public that the police continually review their policies, aligning them with national guidance on restraint and dealing with individuals in mental health crises.