The ambulance service notified officers that a man had been injured on St Hilda’s Avenue in Holy Cross shortly before 2.30pm on Monday.

Soon after, several police vehicles arrived, followed by a Great North Air Ambulance.

A 43-year-old man was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, June 20, three male teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder and later released under investigation while the investigation continues.

Two more men, both 18 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are both still in police custody.

The victim’s next of kin have been notified and are being assisted at this time by specialist family liaison officers.

Northumbria Police Detective Inspector Louise Jenkins said, “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

A thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident is currently underway.

“Although it is early in the investigation, we do not believe there is a wider threat to the public.”

Our officers remain in the area as they pursue several lines of inquiry, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns or information to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Northumbria Police website’s ‘Tell Us Something’ page or by calling 101 and quoting log NP-20220622-0535.