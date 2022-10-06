Two more people have been arrested today (Thursday 6 October) in connection with the death of Rotherham man Adam Clapham.

Two men, aged 18 and 23-years-old, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, false imprisonment, section 18 grievous bodily harm, and causing a male to engage in sexual activity.

Both are currently in police custody.

Officers were called at around 10.48am on Monday 19 September to Spring Street, Rotherham, following reports of concern for a man. Upon arrival, 31-year-old Adam Clapham was found unresponsive and was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.