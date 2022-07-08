At around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Kent Police were called to a report of two groups of people causing a disturbance in a car park in Middelburg Square.

Two adolescent boys were treated at the scene for injuries consistent with stab wounds and then transported to the hospital for treatment.

On Thursday 7 July, a 15-year-old girl from Broadstairs and a 16-year-old boy from Ramsgate were charged with two counts of attempted murder as part of an investigation by officers from the East Kent Criminal Investigation Department.

The pair, who cannot be identified due to their ages, have both been released on bail and are scheduled to appear in Folkestone Youth Court on Monday, July 11th.

The charges bring the total number of people charged in connection with the incident to four.