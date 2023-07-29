Two Motorbikes Recovered in Walsall as Investigation into Fatal Hit-and-Run in Blakenhall Continues

As the investigation into a tragic hit-and-run incident in Blakenhall, which claimed the life of seven-year-old Katliss Seleznev, continues, West Midlands Police have recovered two motorbikes found abandoned in Walsall. The collision involving a motorbike occurred on Turnstone Road on Thursday evening, resulting in the untimely death of young Katliss.

Following the devastating incident, the family of Katliss Seleznev is being supported by specialist family liaison officers, who are providing the necessary assistance during this difficult time. The authorities are in close contact with the family, ensuring that they are kept updated as the investigation progresses.

In connection with the hit-and-run, a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. However, he has been released on bail with strict conditions, allowing the authorities to continue their inquiries while adhering to legal protocols.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, expressed the team’s dedication to uncovering the facts surrounding this tragic event. The two motorbikes found abandoned at the scene have been recovered and will undergo forensic examination as part of the extensive investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Katliss, who are being supported and have asked to be left to grieve in private,” said Det Sgt Hughes, emphasising the sensitivity and respect shown to the bereaved family during this challenging period.

The police are grateful for the information received from the public so far and extend their thanks to those who have come forward to assist with the investigation. They also urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to come forward and share it with the authorities, as any details, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could prove valuable to the ongoing investigation.

The tragic loss of Katliss Seleznev has touched the hearts of many, and the police are committed to seeking justice for her and her grieving family. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website, call 101, and quote log 4332 of 27 July, or send an email directly to the investigation team at [email protected]