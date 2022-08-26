ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, the government announced plans to build a new hospital in Sutton and another in east London’s Whipps Cross.

The St Helier complex in Sutton, south London, dates from the 1930s, and much of the Epsom site is less than 40 years old.

The Department of Health has stated that it intends to build 40 new hospitals by 2030, with an initial investment of £3.7 billion.

“Our working conditions… are not fit for 21st century healthcare,” said Dr Ruth Charlton, chief medical officer at Epsom and St Helier Hospital.

“We truly believe that our patients and/or staff deserve facilities that will allow them to provide the quality of healthcare that we all desire.”

We are working from buildings that predate the establishment of the NHS.

“We are frequently confronted with issues relating to water coming in through windows, unsecure floors, and crumbling foundations.”

Due to airflow issues, an intensive care unit at Epsom and St Helier Hospital has been forced to close and is now being used as a storage room with a small fan to keep it cool.

Each year of delay adds between £20m and £30m to the Sutton project. That figure rises to between £50m and £100m for Whipps Cross.

The hospital trusts involved say they are unsure when they will receive money, how much they will receive, or when they will be able to begin work.

It’s understood that teams are ready to begin work on the project but are frustrated by the delays.

“I’d love to show you around a place I’m proud of,” Dr Pauline Swift, a renal consultant at Epsom and St Helier Hospital, says.

“When I first arrived here 16 years ago, I thought the hospital building was appalling, and I’m sorry to say it’s gotten worse and worse in terms of infrastructure.”

We have lovely new dialysis machines, but we’re providing care in a really dilapidated environment with temporary air conditioning, which isn’t great because this is Portakabin, so it’s punishingly hot in the summer.”

“We have committed to delivering 40 new hospitals by 2030, backed by an initial £3.7 billion,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care.

"By taking a more centralised approach, we will reduce the overall time taken to build the hospitals and provide better value for money for the taxpayer."