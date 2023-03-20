Two North Yorkshire Police officers have been dismissed following a Gross Misconduct Hearing

Detective Constable 1911 Danielle Kirby and Police Constable 225 James Mills, both based in York, were alleged to have breached Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Discreditable Conduct, Authority, Respect and Courtesy, and Equality and Diversity.

WhatsApp messages exchanged between the officers from December 2018 to March 2019 were found to be racist, discriminatory and offensive in nature.

The hearing panel, which sat for four days at North Yorkshire Police Headquarters in Northallerton, decided to uphold the gross misconduct for both officers under

Regulation 30 of the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020.

Deputy Chief Constable Mabs Hussain, of North Yorkshire Police, said:

“The racist language and sentiments contained in the series of WhatsApp messages are repulsive.

“It has no place in society, let alone from people who have sworn an oath to uphold the highest standards of fairness, integrity and respect to all people.

“The evidence in this case was damning, and it is only right that the panel upheld the gross misconduct and the officers have been dismissed from North Yorkshire Police.”

DCC Hussain added:

“While I fully acknowledge the damage such cases have on public confidence in the police service both here in North Yorkshire and across the country, I want to make it clear that the police are overwhelmingly a force for good. Where behaviour of this nature is uncovered, we will take robust action.

“Our dedicated officers and staff work around the clock to keep our communities safe from harm. If you or your loved ones need our help, we will be there.

“We are also determined to make North Yorkshire Police a more diverse, inclusive and representative service. This is actively taking place through the recruitment of officers and staff to ensure our teams reflect the residents and communities they are proud to serve.”