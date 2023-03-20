Monday, March 20, 2023
Monday, March 20, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two North Yorkshire Police officers have been dismissed following a Gross Misconduct Hearing

Two North Yorkshire Police officers have been dismissed following a Gross Misconduct Hearing

by uknip247

Detective Constable 1911 Danielle Kirby and Police Constable 225 James Mills, both based in York, were alleged to have breached Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Discreditable Conduct, Authority, Respect and Courtesy, and Equality and Diversity.

WhatsApp messages exchanged between the officers from December 2018 to March 2019 were found to be racist, discriminatory and offensive in nature.

The hearing panel, which sat for four days at North Yorkshire Police Headquarters in Northallerton, decided to uphold the gross misconduct for both officers under

Regulation 30 of the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020.

Deputy Chief Constable Mabs Hussain, of North Yorkshire Police, said:

“The racist language and sentiments contained in the series of WhatsApp messages are repulsive.

“It has no place in society, let alone from people who have sworn an oath to uphold the highest standards of fairness, integrity and respect to all people.

“The evidence in this case was damning, and it is only right that the panel upheld the gross misconduct and the officers have been dismissed from North Yorkshire Police.”

DCC Hussain added:

“While I fully acknowledge the damage such cases have on public confidence in the police service both here in North Yorkshire and across the country, I want to make it clear that the police are overwhelmingly a force for good. Where behaviour of this nature is uncovered, we will take robust action.

“Our dedicated officers and staff work around the clock to keep our communities safe from harm. If you or your loved ones need our help, we will be there.

“We are also determined to make North Yorkshire Police a more diverse, inclusive and representative service. This is actively taking place through the recruitment of officers and staff to ensure our teams reflect the residents and communities they are proud to serve.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A student has been expelled from Bromley College following an altercation with a teacher on campus

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on 22 February 2023 have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the...

Police are appealing for information after a man was found seriously injured

Man charged with rape after Newquay incident

UBS has agreed to buy Credit Suisse for more than $2 billion in an all-share transaction

A convicted registered sex offender has been jailed for breaching the conditions of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) by contacting a 12-year-old child

Leicestershire Police officers were told to “f*** off” by a motorist they pulled alongside to chat with

West Midlands Fire Service answers call for help after cyclone hits Southern Africa

The M62 in Cheshire is closed eastbound between J8 and J9 due to a Police led incident

A senior police officer has spoken out, demanding higher pay for officers who are struggling to feed their children

After a two-year-old boy fell out of an eighth-floor flat window, two women have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect

Redhill man guilty of making homemade bomb

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More