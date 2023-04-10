Two officers have been injured and a man has been arrested after a vehicle failed to stop

Intelligence suggested the vehicle was of interest as part of an ongoing investigation into threats to kill and firearm and weapons offences.

The vehicle was travelling on a road near to #WoodhamMortimer, close to #Maldon shortly after 1.40pm this afternoon, Monday 10 April.

When a request was made for it to stop, the vehicle, an Audi A3, did not.

A police vehicle then followed the Audi, which was being driven erratically through #Ulting and #HatfieldPeverel.

The vehicle then joined the northbound #A12 and the subsequently exited the road at #Witham.

The police vehicle continued to follow safely.

When it was safe to do so and there as no risk to the public, a police vehicle positioned itself in front of the Audi and the pursuit came to an end.

As officers attempted to arrest the man, two sustained injuries. Both officers are being treated by medics.

A man has been arrested. He too is being treated by medics.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said:

“This incident has played out very publicly and we appreciate there will have been a number of people who witnessed part of it, whether that be in Ulting, Hatfield Peverel, along the A12 and in Witham.

“At all stages of this operation, the safety of everyone – be that the suspect, our officers and the public – was paramount.

“When it was safe to do so, our specialist officers engaged, and the incident came to a conclusion and an arrest was made. This again shows the danger police officers face day in, day out as they carry out their duties.

“The thoughts of everyone at Essex Police are with the officers involved and they will receive all the support the require in the coming days, weeks and months.”

Do you have any information?

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

You can let us know by submitting a report online or by using our Live Chat service.

Live Chat is an online service available on our website Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm, where you can send and receive real-time direct messages with an online digital 101 operator.

Alternatively you can call Police on 101.

Please cite incident 544 of 10 April.