Two officers were assaulted as they fought to arrest a violent suspect

Police were called to Burns Street, Mansfield, shortly before 8pm on Wednesday (4 January) after a man was reportedly seen attacking a woman in the street.

A man was chased from the scene by a female officer who was then confronted in an alleyway and punched in the face.

The suspect then struck another officer before being wrestled to the ground and detained.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers, assault and attempted criminal damage. He remains in police custody.

Sergeant Jamie Bower, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our response officers did great job to bring this suspect under control – even after two of them were violently assaulted in the line of duty.

“As police officers they go out on patrol to protect the public from harm, and that is exactly what they did on this occasion.

“Nobody in uniform should ever be assaulted as they go about their work, but sadly – as this case demonstrates – this is a risk our officers run every day.”

