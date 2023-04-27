Two officers who helped save a child’s life were among those recognised with awards from the Chief Constable of Kent Police

In August 2022 PC William Holloway and PC Joseph Turner of the #Tonbridge and #TunbridgeWells Local Policing Team attended a residential address where a young child had fallen unconscious in a paddling pool.

Upon arrival they immediately cleared the girl’s airway and began chest compressions before medical personnel arrived and she was airlifted to hospital for further treatment.

Both officers received Royal Humane Society certificates at Chief Constable Smith’s awards ceremony on Tuesday 18 April 2023, when it was acknowledged that ‘without doubt the professional, swift and courageous actions of PCs Holloway and Turner saved the child’s life’.

A number of other officers and members of police staff were also recognised at the event, including Detective Inspector Lynn Wilczek of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit who was commended with a certificate of merit.

DI Wilczek was the senior investigating officer for a collision in August 2022 in which a drug-driver caused the deaths of a pregnant woman and her father in Ramsgate.

She was praised for her leadership, dedication and unwavering support provided to her team who ensured the offender was quickly brought to justice with a 16-year prison sentence the following December.

Chief Constable Smith said: ‘Kent Police officers and staff go above and beyond the call of duty on a daily basis and I am always so proud to hear of the fantastic work they do to save lives, protect the public and solve crimes.

‘They are superb public servants and it is an honour for me to recognise them for their outstanding service.’