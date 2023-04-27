Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two officers who helped save a child’s life were among those recognised with awards from the Chief Constable of Kent Police

Two officers who helped save a child’s life were among those recognised with awards from the Chief Constable of Kent Police

by uknip247

In August 2022 PC William Holloway and PC Joseph Turner of the #Tonbridge and #TunbridgeWells Local Policing Team attended a residential address where a young child had fallen unconscious in a paddling pool.

Upon arrival they immediately cleared the girl’s airway and began chest compressions before medical personnel arrived and she was airlifted to hospital for further treatment.

Both officers received Royal Humane Society certificates at Chief Constable Smith’s awards ceremony on Tuesday 18 April 2023, when it was acknowledged that ‘without doubt the professional, swift and courageous actions of PCs Holloway and Turner saved the child’s life’.

A number of other officers and members of police staff were also recognised at the event, including Detective Inspector Lynn Wilczek of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit who was commended with a certificate of merit.

DI Wilczek was the senior investigating officer for a collision in August 2022 in which a drug-driver caused the deaths of a pregnant woman and her father in Ramsgate.

She was praised for her leadership, dedication and unwavering support provided to her team who ensured the offender was quickly brought to justice with a 16-year prison sentence the following December.

Chief Constable Smith said: ‘Kent Police officers and staff go above and beyond the call of duty on a daily basis and I am always so proud to hear of the fantastic work they do to save lives, protect the public and solve crimes.

‘They are superb public servants and it is an honour for me to recognise them for their outstanding service.’

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two women who died after getting into difficulty in the River Ouse in Kempston have been named as their families pay tribute

Timothy Schofield, brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield, has been sacked from his job as a civilian worker for Avon and Somerset Police following...

Germany and the UK have intercepted three Russian military aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea

Firefighters have completed a training exercise at Goodwood House to test their procedures in the event of a major incident

UK vision to reduce poverty and tackle climate change

A Metropolitan Police officer named Darren Hourigan has pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of indecent images of children

The murder case of seven-year-old Nikki Allan, who was found with 37 stab wounds continues to haunt and shock people to this day

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man

Police are searching for wanted man Edwin Matthews, 40, from the Southampton area

Police are searching for missing Baylea

A fight broken out between a group of people “known to each other” in Eltham

Man injured after Police pursuit in Orpington

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.