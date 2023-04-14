Two officers who sent highly offensive and discriminatory WhatsApp messages have been dismissed following a complex professional standards investigation

A gross misconduct hearing today found that another six former officers would also have been dismissed without notice had they still been serving.

All eight had allegations of gross misconduct proven against them for taking part in a WhatsApp group active between May 2016 and June 2018.

Commander Jon Savell, Professionalism, said: “I was repulsed and ashamed to read the deeply offensive messages sent by these officers and I utterly condemn their behaviour. I am deeply sorry to those who have been the subject of such awful disgusting messages.

“The Commissioner has been very clear about our commitment to finding and getting rid of anyone in the Met who has these highly offensive attitudes and today’s result is an example of that. I have over 600 colleagues in our professional standards directorate – a team we have significantly grown – whose absolute focus is on this critically important piece of work. We are under no illusion that public trust and confidence in us depends on us re-establishing our integrity and professionalism.

“This is another painful day for us. We know there are more uncomfortable days to come as we turn over the stones and uncover others who corrupt our integrity.”

The hearing found that PC Glynn Rees and PC Dave Selway breached the police standards of professional behaviour in relation to equality and diversity; authority, respect and courtesy; challenging and reporting improper conduct and discreditable conduct. Both were dismissed without notice.

Former Sergeant Luke Allen, former PC Kelsey Buchan, former PC Lee South, former PC Darren Jenner and former PC Carlo Francisco were found to have breached the same standards and would have been dismissed had they still been serving officers.

Former Sergeant Luke Thomas was found to have breached the same standards as well as breaching standards relating to duties and responsibilities. He would have been dismissed.

All the officers were attached to Bexley Neighbourhood Tasking Team at the time the group was set up, apart from former PC Francisco who was attached to the East Area Safer Neighbourhood Team.

An investigation into the WhatsApp messages was launched in March 2021. More than 6,000 messages had been sent in just under two years. Many of these included highly offensive comments about a number of communities and individuals, including colleagues.

The officers were served with misconduct notices in April 2021 and placed on restricted duties immediately afterwards. Five of them resigned before the hearing and one had already been dismissed for an unrelated matter.

The officers will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.