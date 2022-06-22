The A28 Canterbury Road near Wye has been closed due to the serious collision.

Two pensioners have been injured in a collision between a Mini and a Daewoo near the junction of Wye Road and Harville Road.

Both have been taken to hospital, and the road has been closed for investigation work by Kent Police officers.

The collision took place just before 12.45pm, the accident occurred at the junction of A28 Canterbury Road, Harville Road and Wye Road.

Officers, paramedics, and firefighters responded, and two people have been taken to William Harvey Hospital.

The A28 is currently closed between the White Hill and The Street junctions and is expected to remain closed until at least 8 p.m. while officers from Kent Police’s serious collision investigation unit (SCIU) investigate.

“The road will most likely be closed for several hours while investigations are conducted.

The A2042 Faversham Road is also congested in both directions due to traffic diversions whilst drivers seek an alternative route and avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could help should contact the SCIU at 01622 798538 or sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 22-0606.