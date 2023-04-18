Two pensioners seriously injured after Rotherham collision

Police are appealing for information and dash cam footage after two pensioners were seriously injured in a collision in Laughton en le Morthen yesterday evening (Monday 17 April).

At 6.40pm, a black Nissan Juke was travelling along St John’s Road when it was in a collision with a silver Kia Sportage which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The occupants of the Kia, an 86-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman, suffered life threatening injuries and remain in hospital. The driver of the Nissan suffered serious injuries and also remains in hospital.

A 33-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit of drugs or alcohol.

We are looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone who witnessed either vehicle prior to the collision. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage of either the incident or either vehicle prior.

Can you help? Footage can be uploaded through our online portal or emailed to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk. Information can also be reported through 101. The incident number to quote is 919 of 17 April.