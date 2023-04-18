Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two pensioners seriously injured after Rotherham collision

Two pensioners seriously injured after Rotherham collision

by uknip247

Police are appealing for information and dash cam footage after two pensioners were seriously injured in a collision in Laughton en le Morthen yesterday evening (Monday 17 April).

At 6.40pm, a black Nissan Juke was travelling along St John’s Road when it was in a collision with a silver Kia Sportage which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The occupants of the Kia, an 86-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman, suffered life threatening injuries and remain in hospital. The driver of the Nissan suffered serious injuries and also remains in hospital.

A 33-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit of drugs or alcohol.

We are looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone who witnessed either vehicle prior to the collision. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage of either the incident or either vehicle prior.

Can you help? Footage can be uploaded through our online portal or emailed to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk. Information can also be reported through 101. The incident number to quote is 919 of 17 April.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police investigating a series of deliberate fires across Sussex which are estimated to have caused more than £1.1 million worth of damage have charged...

The recent junior doctors’ strike in England caused the cancellation of more than 196,000 hospital appointments, making it the largest contributor to the NHS...

The Scottish government is set to call up 13,000 patients for further medical investigation following a widescale audit of the country’s cervical screening programme

The recent announcement by Ofgem demanding energy suppliers to give struggling customers more chances to clear their debts before forcibly switching them to prepayment...

A police officer and an ex-officer are to face prosecution for alleged offences, including sharing imagery taken at scenes of sudden deaths.

A serving police officer has been dismissed as Greater Manchester Police continues to ‘root out and boot out’ corruption – ensuring employees are fit...

Former Neighbours and Prisoner Cell Block H star Maxine Klibingaitis has died aged 58

In today’s technologically advanced world, personal data is increasingly being compromised. The latest example of this issue is the use of a phone app...

Manchester City Football Club has submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council to expand the Etihad Stadium’s capacity to more than 60,000 seats,...

The BBC has announced that Waterloo Road will return to BBC One and iPlayer this May, for a new series consisting of seven episodes

A man has appeared at court today where he admitted having two American bulldogs dangerously out of control causing injury and resulting in the...

Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack at a business

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.