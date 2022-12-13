Two people are currently in custody following a report of shoplifting in Salisbury

Police were initially alerted to the incident at approximately 4.30pm

yesterday (12/12) – CCTV operators spotted a man and woman make off from

Boots without having paid for items. The pair left the scene in an Audi A3.

Officers attended and located the vehicle in Castle Street outside Tesco –

a search was conducted and suspected stolen items were located inside the

vehicle including beauty products and clothing. As well as this, officers

located suspected class A and B drugs and a baseball bat.

– A man in his 30s from Exmouth was arrested on suspicion of possession

of an offensive weapon, theft, no insurance and possession of a class A

drug.

– A woman in her 50s from Warmley, South Gloucestershire, was arrested

on suspicion of theft, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of

a class B drug.

Both remain in custody in Melksham for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.

Duty Insp Gareth Edwards said: “This was excellent work by Citywatch

volunteers who initially alerted us to suspected shoplifting in the city

centre. Officers attended the scene swiftly and made two arrests as well as

seized a number of suspected stolen items.

“We continue to work closely with CCTV operators in our towns and city

centres during the festive period when these areas are especially busy, so

that we can target opportunist thieves as well as those more organised

criminals who visit our shops with the sole purpose of committing crime.

This behaviour will not be tolerated and you will be caught.