After receiving a 999-emergency call from a member of the public reporting two people in the water near a brightly coloured kayak 800 metres off the entrance to Pagham harbour, the UK Coastguard requested the immediate launch of the inshore lifeboat.

On Friday, June 17, at 3:09 p.m., the D class inshore lifeboat (ILB) launched and made the fastest possible approach to the area.

The ILB spotted the pink kayak at 3.14pm, and by 3.15pm, the male and female were being dragged from the water by ILB crewmen.

A welfare check was performed once the two casualties were safely aboard the ILB; both were cold but otherwise unharmed.

The kayak capsized after the watertight locker was opened, and while attempting to retrieve something from the locker, the kayak capsized and became submerged.

The Kayak was brought alongside the ILB, and the lifeboat crewmen were able to right the vessel and empty it of water.

The weather on the scene was windy with a light breeze, and the sea was calm and sunny.

The casualties and kayak were landed on the beach at Aldwick at 3.44pm and were met by the Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team.

The ILB was stood down at 3.55pm and returned to Selsey, arriving at 4.13pm. The ILB was immediately recovered, washed down, refuelled, and made ready for service.