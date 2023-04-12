Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, April 12, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two people arrested after the vehicle collided with a pedestrian

Two people arrested after the vehicle collided with a pedestrian

by uknip247

Police remain at the scene of an incident in Sutton Road, Southend, after a Fiat Seicento collided with a pedestrian shortly after 1pm today, Wednesday 12 April.

The pedestrian, a woman, has been taken to hospital with leg injuries. She is also being supported by our officers.

Officers responded to the incident quickly and two men have been arrested.

Detective Constable Neil Utley, of Southend CID, said: “We are treating this incident very seriously and we’re working hard to establish what happened in the moments leading up to it.

This incident took place in public and there is likely to be a number of witnesses and premises with CCTV and doorbell cameras.

Officers would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident of has footage of it, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward and speak to us.”

 You can call Essex Police on 101.

Please cite incident 513 of 12 April. 

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a man who absconded from a secure hospital in Ealing

Vicki Savage joins DASA as an Innovation Partner for the East of England

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the deaths of four people in the English Channel

A serving West Mercia Police officer has sadly died whilst on duty

Three brothers have been sentenced to a total of almost 30 years in prison following a string of violent assaults which included a machete...

Hampshire Scaffolding fall causes life changing injuries in Fareham

Police have made an arrest after more than a dozen cars in neighbouring streets were damaged

Two teenagers are to be sentenced after a man was fatally stabbed in Tonbridge

Police want to speak to this man after another man was threatened and forced to transfer money in #Birmingham

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed US President Joe Biden to the United Kingdom for a meeting in Belfast today

London community leisure charity “poorly managed”, inquiry finds

Man charged after woman is stabbed in Dartford car park

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More