Two people arrested after the vehicle collided with a pedestrian

Police remain at the scene of an incident in Sutton Road, Southend, after a Fiat Seicento collided with a pedestrian shortly after 1pm today, Wednesday 12 April.

The pedestrian, a woman, has been taken to hospital with leg injuries. She is also being supported by our officers.

Officers responded to the incident quickly and two men have been arrested.

Detective Constable Neil Utley, of Southend CID, said: “We are treating this incident very seriously and we’re working hard to establish what happened in the moments leading up to it.

This incident took place in public and there is likely to be a number of witnesses and premises with CCTV and doorbell cameras.

Officers would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident of has footage of it, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward and speak to us.”

You can call Essex Police on 101.

Please cite incident 513 of 12 April.