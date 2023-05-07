Sunday, May 7, 2023
Sunday, May 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Two people arrested and a Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Swanley

Two people arrested and a Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Swanley

by uknip247


Detectives investigating a serious assault in Swanley are appealing for witnesses.

The incident is reported to have happened in the area of Hart Dyke Road during the early hours of Saturday 6 May 2023. Officers attended the area where a man in his 20s was found with serious injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A man aged 24 from Swanley has been arrested on suspicion of assault. A woman aged 26, also from Swanley, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers would like to speak to anyone with information or who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at around 4am. Call 01622 604100quoting 46/80481/23 or provide details by visiting the Kent Police website. You can also call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their online form

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers investigating a serious assault in Colchester have arrested a man and are asking for witnesses

First Picture of Dagenham Teenager Named as Jordan by family after fatal stabbing

Police have confirmed pair remain critical after being shot not by Police in Dartford standoff

Help Police find Pablo Cox, 16, missing from #Leigh

Dog Attack Leaves Eight Sheep Dead and Several Injured

A police investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Barnsley

British Transport Police are today issuing CCTV images following an assault on board a train at Kirkham and Wesham railway station

Exeter Chiefs winger Jodie Ounsley will be leaving the Premier 15s side to pursue a new venture as a Gladiator on the upcoming BBC...

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a fraud of a 92-year-old woman

In the trial of Nikki Allan, jurors heard that a girl who was found with a man’s DNA on her clothes may have wiped...

PM hosts Coronation lunch for community heroes and Ukrainians forced to flee their homes

Kenyan cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie appeared in court on Friday, facing terrorism charges and accusations of inciting and potentially forcing his followers to...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.