Two people arrested and a Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Swanley



Detectives investigating a serious assault in Swanley are appealing for witnesses.

The incident is reported to have happened in the area of Hart Dyke Road during the early hours of Saturday 6 May 2023. Officers attended the area where a man in his 20s was found with serious injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A man aged 24 from Swanley has been arrested on suspicion of assault. A woman aged 26, also from Swanley, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers would like to speak to anyone with information or who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at around 4am. Call 01622 604100quoting 46/80481/23 or provide details by visiting the Kent Police website. You can also call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their online form