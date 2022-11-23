Thursday, November 24, 2022
Kent Police is investigating an aggravated burglary in Ramsgate.

At around 8.30pm on Tuesday 22 November 2022, two people entered a property in Avenue Road, demanding cash from the occupants.

One of the victims was assaulted, and received minors cuts to his face and neck.

Officers attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary, or with private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/225563/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)

