Two people have been arrested after cannabis plants were discovered at an address in Chatham town centre

During the afternoon of Friday 3 March 2023, Kent Police officers executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in the town’s High Street.

A large number of cannabis plants, as well as cultivation equipment, were found inside.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the investigation. They remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

