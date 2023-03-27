Monday, March 27, 2023
Monday, March 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two people have been arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged Ponzi investment scam

Two people have been arrested as part of an investigation into an alleged Ponzi investment scam

by uknip247

Nottinghamshire Police received a number of calls last week relating to the alleged fraud.

Ponzi scams are ‘get rich quick’ investment schemes whereby fraudsters lure people into investing vast sums but then siphon off the money for themselves.

As part of our inquiries, a 30-year-old woman was arrested on Friday (24 March) on suspicion of fraud by false representation. A 58-year-old man was also arrested on the same day on suspicion of possessing an article for use in fraud.

Both suspects, of Nottingham, were later bailed whilst the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Ashley Xavier, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have launched an investigation into an alleged Ponzi investment scam whereby multiple victims nationwide have reported losing varying sums of money.

“Officers from the force’s Fraud Team continue to investigate.

“People who have lost money through a scam should report this immediately to the police by calling 101 or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

London’s Natural History Museum to Get Income Boost from Colossal New Exhibit in 2023

Ukrainian tank crews complete Challenger 2 training in UK

UKAEA and Korea Institute of Fusion Energy sign MOU for remote handling for future fusion powerplants

Two people have been charged with murder following the death of a child in Gravesend

A burglar who broke into their victim’s home while they slept has been locked up

Detectives investigating a disturbance in Ramsgate have charged four men

A suspect is due to appear in court charged with 11 thefts from shops and supermarkets

A teenager who was just 14 when he was caught towing a caravan on the M4 has appeared in court

Man charged after police helicopter targeted by laser in Dartford

Government reviews whistleblowing laws

Teenage school boy fighting for his life after Stockwell collision

Man dies after ‘falling from height’ in Northolt

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More