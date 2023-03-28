Two people have been arrested following a burglary overnight in Devizes

Police were called at approximately 7.15am this morning (28/3) to a report that a house in Drakes Avenue had been burgled. It is believed offenders gained entry to the house via an insecure side door.

Cash was stolen during the burglary.

Officers have been conducting enquiries this morning and have arrested two males on suspicion of burglary.

Both were found in possession of cash and one of the males was also found in possession of cannabis and was arrested in connection with this.

Both remain in custody in Gablecross for questioning.

Insp Ben Huggins said: “Incidents of this nature are obviously extremely upsetting for the victims, as well as concerning for the wider community.

“Please be reassured that we take reports of this nature seriously and will conduct extensive enquiries to identify offenders.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to urge residents to be mindful of their home security – help reduce your risk of falling victim to opportunistic criminals by ensuring your homes and vehicles are securely locked overnight and report any suspicious behaviour to police immediately.”

To report suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, call 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.