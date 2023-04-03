Two people have been arrested following a firearm injury incident which required hospital treatment

Two people have been arrested following an incident near Sackville Close, Swindon on Thursday (23/03) in which a 45-year-old man suffered a serious firearm injury which required hospital treatment.

The 17-year-old boy and 20-year-old man are currently in police custody having been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

This follows the earlier arrest of a 24-year-old man, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, who has since been released on conditional bail.

We are still appealing for any potential witnesses to the shooting which took place at about 9.15pm on Thursday (23/03) near Sackville Close.