Two people have been arrested following reports of an aggravated burglary

Detective Sergeant Matthew Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were called to Nottingham Road, Stapleford, at 1.45am on Thursday (20 April) following reports of an aggravated burglary.

“Two men were taken to hospital after being attacked with an unknown substance. Their injuries are not considered to be life-altering or life-threatening.

“A quantity of suspected cannabis was found inside the property and two men, aged 19 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

“Further multi-agency inquiries to fully establish what happened are ongoing.

“Anyone who has any information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident 36 of 20 April 2023.”