Thursday, April 20, 2023
Thursday, April 20, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two people have been arrested following reports of an aggravated burglary

Two people have been arrested following reports of an aggravated burglary

by uknip247

Detective Sergeant Matthew Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were called to Nottingham Road, Stapleford, at 1.45am on Thursday (20 April) following reports of an aggravated burglary.

“Two men were taken to hospital after being attacked with an unknown substance. Their injuries are not considered to be life-altering or life-threatening.

“A quantity of suspected cannabis was found inside the property and two men, aged 19 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

“Further multi-agency inquiries to fully establish what happened are ongoing.

“Anyone who has any information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting incident 36 of 20 April 2023.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Paul Lincoln appointed as the Ministry of Defence’s Second Permanent Secretary

A man who murdered a stranger claiming he was acting in self-defence has been convicted

Police are appealing for any information which could help track down a woman who tried to pull a two-year-old boy from his mum’s arm

A man has been jailed following a retrial in connection with the death of Paul Mason

Police have released an image of a man they’re working to trace after a girl was sexually assaulted in Sutton

Two men have been charged with behaviour likely to stir up racial hatred following a demonstration where they allegedly chanted references to the 6th-century...

Police made five arrests after two boys were threatened with a knife

A man has been found guilty of murder after he stabbed his wife to death in a frenzied attack and then called the police

Police are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage after a serious collision on April 7

Police investigating a burglary have released video footage of a man they would like to speak to

Dozens of people have evacuated as firefighters are called to tackle a blaze aboard a Thames Clipper at the Trinity buoy

23 Assessed After Fire in Stoke

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.