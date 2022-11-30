Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Wednesday, November 30, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Two People Have Been Arrested In Connection With A National Crime Agency Investigation Into A Foiled Attempt To Smuggle Migrants To The Uk Using A Speedboat
Home BREAKING Two people have been arrested in connection with a National Crime Agency investigation into a foiled attempt to smuggle migrants to the UK using a speedboat

Two people have been arrested in connection with a National Crime Agency investigation into a foiled attempt to smuggle migrants to the UK using a speedboat

by @uknip247

The arrests follow an operation on 30 October where Belgian police prevented a high-powered rigid hulled inflatable boat leaving the coast near the town of Nieuwpoort in Flanders.

Twelve migrants, believed to be Albanian nationals, were detained, alongside two men from Basingstoke in Hampshire who were arrested by the Belgian authorities for alleged people smuggling offences.

NCA officers also detained a third suspected member of the crime group in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire. He was later released under investigation.

At around 10pm yesterday (29 November) NCA officers raided an address off the Mansfield Road in Sherwood, arresting two Albanian men aged 48 and 44 on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration.

They remain in custody being questioned.

NCA Branch Commander Colin Williams said:

“Our investigation is focused on individuals suspected of involvement in the October attempt to circumvent UK border controls using a high-powered boat.

“Tackling people smugglers is a priority for the NCA, and we are doing all we can to target the networks impacting on the UK, whether they are operating on our shores or overseas.”

The investigation has seen the NCA working closely with partners including Belgian Federal Police, Border Force and Immigration Enforcement.

RELATED ARTICLES

A disgruntled pizza delivery driver attacked and robbed his boss after he...

Harem Ahmed Abwbake stated that he did not consent to his extradition...

A man was reportedly seen exposing himself on a path in Lower...

An investigation has been launched after the body of a newborn baby...

A man has appeared in court following an investigation by Kent Police’s...

A drug supplier who manufactured blocks of cocaine for an organised crime...

Police were called by a resident after thousands of pounds worth of...

Fire crews battle blaze above Ayra Lounge in Chingford as surrounding homes...

Investigating officers are seeking witnesses after a man was charged with assault...

Police investigating a series of break-ins in the Mansfield area have arrested...

Man charged after cops sniff out cannabis grow

Lambeth Bridge closed following concerns for persons welfare