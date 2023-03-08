Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Wednesday, March 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Kai McGinley in Erith

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

The two men, aged 20 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of murder late on Tuesday, March 7. They are still being held.

At approximately 20:50hrs on Thursday, 9 February, police were called to reports of shots fired on Pembroke Road in Erith.

Officers and London Ambulance Service arrived and discovered 24-year-old Kai suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite the best efforts of emergency services to save him, Kai died at the scene.

Kai’s next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers.

Anyone with information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 7135/09Feb in the subject line.

To remain completely anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or go to Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

The heartbroken daughter of a woman who died...

Officers investigating an incident in a Salisbury supermarket...

A Gillingham drug dealer has been jailed following two arrests...

There has been a worrying increase in the...

Witnesses are sought after three purses were reported...

Two Folkestone class-A drug dealers have each been...

A family in Hythe has been left to...

A man’s been charged with theft and driving...

Woman free by firefighters from overturned car in...

Detectives have released an image of a man...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More