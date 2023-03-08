Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Kai McGinley in Erith

The two men, aged 20 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of murder late on Tuesday, March 7. They are still being held.

At approximately 20:50hrs on Thursday, 9 February, police were called to reports of shots fired on Pembroke Road in Erith.

Officers and London Ambulance Service arrived and discovered 24-year-old Kai suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite the best efforts of emergency services to save him, Kai died at the scene.

Kai’s next of kin have been notified, and they are being assisted by specialist officers.

Anyone with information that could help police should call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 7135/09Feb in the subject line.

To remain completely anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or go to Crimestoppers-uk.org.