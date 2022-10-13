Officers from Thanet’s Community Policing Team were on patrol in the Dane Valley area during the morning of Wednesday 12 October 2022 when they saw people behaving suspiciously near a car.

A search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding a wrap of suspected class A drugs. Further enquiries at a property in Margate town centre led to the team uncovering large quantities of class A and B drugs, including an individual block of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of over £5,000. Cash, scales, bags and other items usually associated with drug dealing were also seized.

A 27-year-old man from Margate and a 24-year-old woman from Canterbury were both arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

