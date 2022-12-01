Two people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft, after police found a van that had been reported stolen

Officers located the white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in Top Valley – approximately 30 minutes after it was reported stolen from Leeming Street, Mansfield, at 11.30am on Tuesday (29 November).

Following inquiries, officers suspected the report was not genuine.

After locating the van, a 28-year-old woman seen driving the vehicle was arrested and taken into custody.

Minutes later, a second suspect – a 33-year-old man – was arrested on a bus travelling from Mansfield to Nottingham after officers tracked his movements.

They have both been bailed while inquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers did a great job in tracking down the van and detaining two suspects at separate locations within an hour of this report.

“A team of detectives are now working hard to fully understand the true nature of this case so that any criminality can be uncovered and appropriate action taken.”