Two people have been charged and five motorbikes seized following reports of nuisance mopeds and quad bikes in Gravesend

Kent Police was called at around 11am on Sunday 26 February 2023 to a report that a large number of drivers were using mopeds and quad bikes in an antisocial manner near Rochester Road, Gravesend.

Officers attended the area and with the assistance of a police helicopter, the bikes were tracked to the Queenborough area of the Isle of Sheppey.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of various offences and one other rider was reported for summons. Officers also seized five motorbikes.

Officers have since charged;

•        Liam Brum, 23, of Yevele Close, Queenborough, with driving without a licence or insurance, failing to stop a motor vehicle when requested to do so and driving without due care and attention.

•        Jack Courtney, 32, of James Street, Sheerness, has been charged with driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on the road without due care or attention

Both men were bailed upon charge and are due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court. Mr Brum will appear on Wednesday 29 March and Mr Courtney will appear on Thursday 27 April.

Two men who were arrested have since been bailed while officers carry out further investigations.

