Friday, March 3, 2023
Friday, March 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Two people have been charged and five motorbikes seized following reports of nuisance mopeds and quad bikes in Gravesend

by uknip247
written by uknip247

Kent Police was called at around 11am on Sunday 26 February 2023 to a report that a large number of drivers were using mopeds and quad bikes in an antisocial manner near Rochester Road, Gravesend.

Officers attended the area and with the assistance of a police helicopter, the bikes were tracked to the Queenborough area of the Isle of Sheppey.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of various offences and one other rider was reported for summons. Officers also seized five motorbikes.

Officers have since charged;

•        Liam Brum, 23, of Yevele Close, Queenborough, with driving without a licence or insurance, failing to stop a motor vehicle when requested to do so and driving without due care and attention.

•        Jack Courtney, 32, of James Street, Sheerness, has been charged with driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on the road without due care or attention

Both men were bailed upon charge and are due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court. Mr Brum will appear on Wednesday 29 March and Mr Courtney will appear on Thursday 27 April.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after...

A sex offender who assaulted a schoolgirl almost...

A teenager has appeared in court charged with...

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after...

A man who carried out a serious assault...

A man has been charged after an investigation...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to make contact...

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have...

Police are appealing for help to find a...

After being stabbed in Oxford Street, a 25-year-old...