Two people have been charged by detectives investigating a serious assault in Hawkinge

Kent Police was called to an address in Page Road shortly after 7.45pm on Friday 24 March 2023 after a man was found with an injury consistent with a stab wound.

Officers attended, along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and an air ambulance, and the man was flown to a London hospital, from where he has since been discharged.

Following enquiries, Ieasha Gilham, 38, of St Lukes Walk, Folkestone, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Bret Gilham, 36, of Heartenoak Road, Cranbrook, has been charged with the same three offences.

Both of those charged appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 March and were remanded in custody to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 26 April.

