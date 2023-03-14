Two people have been charged following a quick response by police to a reported burglary in Thanet

Shortly after 2.15am on Saturday 11 March 2023, officers were called to a house in Birchington that had been broken into and a car stolen from outside.

The car was spotted in Margate less than an hour later and failed to stop, resulting in a police pursuit which involved the use of a stinger. Two people were later detained.

Lennie Edge, 19, of Hawthorne Road, Tottenham, north London, was charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of a class B drug.

Huseyin Yesildal, 18, of Love Lane, Mitcham, south London, was charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a knife and possession of a class B drug.

Both suspects appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 13 March and were remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday 11 April.