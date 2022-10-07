Kent Police received reports that on Saturday 24 September 2022, a man and a woman left a restaurant in Wrotham Road without paying for items they had consumed.

It was further alleged that later that day, the pair also left a public house in the same road without paying, and a teenage girl and a woman were assaulted.

It was also reported that the man stole a quantity of food from a supermarket in the village.

Investigators arrested a man and a woman on Wednesday 5 October.

James Hutton and Prianna Cheema, both of Berengrave Lane, Gillingham were later charged with making off without payment of £53.08 at a restaurant and making off without payment of £138 at a public house.

Mr Hutton, aged 32, was also charged with theft of food from a shop valued at £80 and Ms Cheema, aged 27, with two counts of assault.

They have both been bailed to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 4 November 2022.

