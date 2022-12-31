Saturday, December 31, 2022
Two People Have Been Charged With Murder And Affray After Footballer Cody Fisher Was Stabbed To Death In A Nightclub On Boxing Day
Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both of Birmingham, have been remanded in custody and will appear in Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on January 2nd.

It comes after Mr Fisher, 23, was stabbed shortly before 11.45 p.m. on December 26 at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth.

While our investigations continue, a 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of Cody’s murder has been released on bail.

Four other people who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were released on bail.

West Midlands Police Detective Chief Inspector Ian Ingram stated: “This is a significant development in our investigation as we work to bring Cody, his family, and friends justice.

“We’ve received tremendous public support, which has greatly aided us in our investigations thus far.

“We are, however, still eager to hear from anyone with information who has not already contacted us. Every piece of information contributes to our investigation.”

The nightclub where Mr Fisher was working had its licence revoked.

