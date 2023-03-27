Two people have been charged with murder following the death of a child in Gravesend

Monday, March 27, 2023
by uknip247

On 27 May 2020 a two-year-old girl was admitted to a local hospital with injuries before she was transferred to a London hospital where she died on 29 May.

Upon her arrival at hospital, concerns were raised to Kent Police and two people were arrested. Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate subsequently launched an investigation.

Following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service, on Friday 24 March 2023 Jan Gholami, 32, of no fixed address, and Roqia Ghulami, 31, of no fixed address, were both charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

Mr Gholami and Mrs Ghulami appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 25 March 2023 where they were remanded to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 28 March.

