Two people have been charged with murder following the death of a child in Hernhill, Faversham

.

On 28 November 2020, Kent Police patrols and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended a property in the village following concerns for the welfare of a one-year-old boy.

The child was taken to a local hospital for medical attention and was later pronounced deceased.

Arrests

On the same day, a man and a woman were arrested in connection with the incident. They were both bailed while an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death, was completed by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

On Monday 6 March 2023, Jack Benham, of Highstreet Road, Hernhill and Sian Hedges, of Fillace Park, Yelverton, Devon were both charged following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service, with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Mr Benham, aged 34 and Ms Hedges, aged 26 were remanded in custody to appear at a hearing before Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 8 March.

